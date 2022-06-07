Special Weather Statement issued for Converse County Lower Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 16:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Scotts Bluff; Sioux THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL SCOTTS BLUFF AND SOUTHEASTERN SIOUX COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT for the Panhandle of Nebraska. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Cheyenne.

SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY, NE ・ 3 HOURS AGO