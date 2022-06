An explosion at a Texas liquefied natural gas plant that promises to reduce exports for weeks, lowering prices for the fuel in the US while boosting them in Europe. The Freeport LNG export facility will remain closed for at least three weeks after a fire on Wednesday, a company spokesperson said. It issued a force majeure to buyers with shipments scheduled till at least June 30, according to traders with knowledge of the matter. Almost a fifth of all overseas shipments of gas from the US went via the terminal last month.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO