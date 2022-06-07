ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Ted Lasso Actually Ending With Season 3? Star Brett Goldstein Shares Update On Apple TV+ Hit

By Adrienne Jones
 2 days ago

TV fans are very loyal to their favorite shows, but once we’ve fully digested a new season of television, it usually means one thing: immediately looking toward the future of said show. This is a habit that has plagued viewers who found their ultimate comfort watch in the Apple TV+ hit, Ted Lasso , for a couple of years now. We’ve been hearing (and fearing) for almost as long that the delightful comedy was going to wrap up after three seasons, with Ted Lasso Season 3 being due later this year as part of the 2022 TV schedule . But, with the runaway success of the show, will they stick with their original three year plan? Star Brett Goldstein has now shared an update on how the third season is being handled.

What Did Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldsten Say About Ending The Show With Season 3?

Ted Lasso became an instant runaway hit after Season 1 premiered in the summer of 2020, leading to a renewal for the third season back in October of the same year. But, fans have been worried that the end was already nigh since we found out that the story, as we’re currently seeing it, had a planned three-season arc. Well, folks, prepare yourselves, because the update from Roy Kent portrayer / writer Brett Goldstein (who is actually not CGI) will likely not give you much hope. When asked by The Times whether or not Season 3 is still the planned end, Goldstein said:

We are writing it like that. It was planned as three. Spoiler alert: everyone dies.

Sighhhhhh . Alright, everyone! Let’s just calm down, OK? As much as I appreciate Goldstein’s attempt to end that rather disappointing update with some levity, I doubt many Ted Lasso viewers will be able to take his comment about Season 3 being written as the end in stride. While Ted Lasso himself, Jason Sudeikis, has told fans not to worry about a potential Season 4 before even seeing Season 3, it does seem, at first glance, like this upcoming season will be the last of Ted Lasso .

As we all know, it would be highly unusual for a show as popular and critically acclaimed as Ted Lasso is (the show has won several Emmys, including Lead Actor In a Comedy for Sudeikis and Supporting Actor for Goldstein) to voluntarily call it quits so early in its run. But, few shows have been created with a concrete beginning, middle, and end across three seasons like Ted Lasso has.

I happen to think that if Ted Lasso Season 3 is the end of the AFC Richmond road, that will actually be alright ( as long as they redeem Nate ). At least we’ll get to see Ted’s story exactly as it was originally conceived and get an ending that wraps things up for us. However, if you take into account some other things that the creatives behind the series have said, it’s possible that the larger world that’s seen in Ted Lasso could, in fact, go on.

Showrunner Bill Lawrence noted back in the fall of 2021 that it’s not impossible for viewers to see a story that “might veer off” from the one we’ve come to know and love. Meaning that Ted and other major players won’t be the focus, but some characters who’ve had smaller parts in the current story could become the headliners of their own story.

We have no idea what that possible plan might entail right now, but I do trust the Ted Lasso team to create something that will give current fans what they want while digging into some other facets of the overall world. For right now, we should just rejoice in knowing that Ted Lasso Season 3 is on the way!

