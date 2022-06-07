ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Nursing home cited for violations.

wdbr.com
 5 days ago

The Illinois Department of Public Health has posted the 2022 Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators. In it local Arcadia Care Auburn,...

wdbr.com

tspr.org

Nursing home fined for causing resident's death

A Galesburg nursing home was fined $50,000 by the Illinois Department of Public Health for the most serious classification of licensure violation -- one that causes a resident's death. The former Heartland of Galesburg, 280 E. Losey St., is among five facilities statewide cited for "AA" violations of the...
WCIA

Poison Hemlock blooming in Illinois, posing health threats

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Summer is a great season to be outside. However, there is a type of plant that you have to keep an eye out for, since it can pose a serious threat to your health. A Monticello man was exposed to Poison Hemlock and three weeks later, he is still recovering from […]
MONTICELLO, IL
hoiabc.com

Six local nursing homes fined for improper care

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Six local nursing homes are facing fines for various forms of improper care and conduct. Those six facilities were apart of a greater number of homes statewide facing violations. None of the Peoria-area homes face violations that directly resulted in the death of a resident, but their violations are considered to have likely caused death or great bodily injury and harm.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Prepping for emergencies at Central Illinois Regional Airport

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Central Illinois Airport and the McLean County Disaster Council held a full scale emergency drill at the Synergy Flight Center. Marketing Deputy Director of the Airport, Fran Strebing, said the drills happen every three years as a requirement by the Federal Aviation Agency. "It's...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Multiple Central Illinois counties at high COVID transmission level

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two and a half years into the pandemic and COVID-19 cases are still rising. The Illinois Department of Public Health said masks should be put back on in some Central Illinois counties whether you are vaccinated or not. In Central Illinois, Champaign, Ford, Logan and...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wjbc.com

Sec. of State reminding the public DMV's are by appointment only

BLOOMINGTON – Ahead of the busy summer driving season, the Illinois Secretary of State is reminding the public of the rules and regulations in place at the DMV. A big reminder is that the public can make an appointment for the summertime rush. "We're offering appointments for the in-car...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

New Mental Health Bill Signed Into Law

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois) - "It's is okay to not be okay." Said Juliana Stratton. "I've always said we need to pull mental health out of the shadows of stigma," says Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker. The new law builds upon the $140 million allocated in...
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (6/11/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) yesterday reported 34,001 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 73 additional deaths since the Friday before, June 3rd, 2022. The CDC reports 32 Illinois counties are now rated at the High Community Level for the coronavirus, up from 19 counties the week before. An additional 39 counties are now at the Medium Community Level, which is up from 31 the week before. While most of the High Level counties are north, there are five downstate counties on the list, including Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, and Williamson. Six of the 39 counties in the Medium Level include Lawrence, Wabash, Cumberland, Clark, Coles, and Edgar. The remaining area counties, including Richland and Jasper, are still in the Low Community Level. With COVID-19 numbers back on the rise, everyone is encouraged to continue the health precautions needed to fight the spread of the virus. Go to dph.illinois.gov for more.
ILLINOIS STATE
kttn.com

Osteopathic physician pleads guilty to illegally prescribing drug in Missouri

An osteopathic physician from Collinsville, Illinois pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Tuesday and admitted illegally prescribing an anti-anxiety drug. Matthew Steven Miller, 43, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White to one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and one count of making a false statement concerning a health care matter.
fox32chicago.com

Illinois Caterpillar worker 'killed instantly' in foundry accident

A Caterpillar employee was killed in an accident at the company's foundry in Illinois, last week, the company has confirmed. "We are deeply saddened by the death of an employee who was involved in a serious incident at our Mapleton, Illinois, facility on June 2," Lisa Miller, a Caterpillar spokeswoman, said in an email to the Peoria Journal Star. "Our thoughts are with this employee's family, friends and colleagues. The safety of our employees, contractors and visitors is our top priority."
MAPLETON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Local nursing homes owe Illinois $200K for safety violations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Six Central Illinois nursing homes will now have to pay up for violating the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) standards. Tuesday, IDPH posted its quarterly report on nursing home violations. The six local facilities in the report were cited for an "A" violation of...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Another Local COVID Death As Hospitalizations Climb

Another Sangamon County resident has died of complications from COVID-19, and the number of county residents hospitalized with the virus has jumped dramatically in recent days. The latest death was a woman in her 90s who had been vaccinated, but had not gotten a booster. After going more than a...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Local 4 WHBF

ISP, Knox County Major Crime Task Force investigate Abingdon deaths

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 2 received a request on Friday, June 10, from Abingdon Police Chief Rick Pecsi to assist with a death investigation at a residence in Abingdon, Ill. A male and a female victim were found deceased on the scene. The Knox County Major Crimes Unit has been activated to investigate […]
ABINGDON, IL
tspr.org

Two western Illinois communities closer to demolishing dilapidated houses

Macomb and Galesburg are preparing to tear down more dilapidated houses. The cities hope to enhance the look of neighborhoods while also improving safety. A dozen properties are on Macomb's list. The city council this week agreed to solicit bids to inspect those homes for asbestos and have it removed if found. That has to be done before demolition can begin.
GALESBURG, IL
WCIA

Private security guards begin patrolling Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The city of Champaign is taking a new approach to improving nightlife safety. "We thought it was kind-of weird. We asked the bartender, 'what's going on? Is that a police officer?'" Davi Rufino said after a night out. It wasn't a police officer. An unarmed guard walked into a downtown bar […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wmay.com

Sangamon County Now Over 60,000 COVID Cases; Transmission Level Remains High

Sangamon County remains at a high level of COVID transmission, and several surrounding counties are also under that status. The recent increase in the rate of new infections locally has pushed Sangamon County past 60,000 total confirmed COVID cases since the start of the pandemic. Nearby counties that are also listed in the "high" transmission category include Menard, Logan, Macoupin, Montgomery, Mason, and Cass.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL

