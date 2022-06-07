Else Nutrition Enters Chinese Market Via Distribution Deal With Baozun

Although the stock BBLG of Bone Biologics has suffered along with the rest of the biotech-related space, we remain confident in the company's technology to improve the bone regeneration process, potentially providing relief to millions of back pain sufferers in the US and around the world. The NELL-1 protein and the way the Bone is attempting to use it is described in detail below, and the initial results in animal testing have been quite encouraging and we are anxious to see the results of the upcoming first-in-human trials.

