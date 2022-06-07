ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Restaurant Has The Best Hot Dog In South Carolina

By Sarah Tate
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Is there anything more American than a hot dog? No matter if you enjoy the classic ketchup and mustard toppings or prefer it loaded up with tomatoes, chili or sauerkraut, you can customize hot dogs however you like to make your perfect bite .

Using reviews from locals and tourists, Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best hot dog served in each state, including a specialty dog up for sale in South Carolina. While some regions of the country may be famous for their take on the American favorite, like a Chicago dog or the classic New York City dog, tasty dogs can be found all across the U.S. According to the site:

"From the classic frankfurter to unique twists that take advantage of local ingredients (looking at you, Hawaii!), you can rest assured that no matter where you go in America, there's a place to satisfy your hankering for a hot dog."

So where can you find South Carolina's best hot dog?

Jack's Cosmic Dogs

Located in Mt. Pleasant, Jack's Cosmic Dogs has a long list of "out of this world" hot dog options, like the Planet Dog with Jamaican relish or the Orbit City Dog with cheese and homemade chili, but the best of the best is the signature Cosmic Dog.

Jack's Cosmic Dogs is located at 2805 North Highway 17 in Mt. Pleasant.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best hot dog in South Carolina:

"Jack's Cosmic Dogs is kind of a big deal — if you recognize the name, it's likely because you saw it featured on the Food Network, The View, or Southern Living. Jack's promises to deliver, 'The best hot dog you've ever had.' Their signature is the Cosmic Dog, which is made with Jack's original blue cheese slaw and famous sweet potato mustard. Alton Brown of the Food Network described it as 'The Best Thing I Ever Ate.'"

Check out the full list here to see the best hot dog in each state.

