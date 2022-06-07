ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ewloe man, 27, dies after spraining ankle walking dog

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 27-year-old man died after spraining his ankle on a walk with his dog. Callum Jones, who weighed 26 stone (165kg), was rushed to the Countess of Chester Hospital on 15 October last year and died three days later. Mr Jones died from a blood clot on his lung...

QueSeraSera
5d ago

I went to the hospital because of breathing problems and pain in my chest, back and shoulder, turned out to be blood clots in both lungs. Been on blood thinners ever since. Don’t wanna ever go off them either for fear it could happen again and I might not be as lucky the next time. So sad they didn’t let him come in and catch it with a simple blood test.

Pamela Jones
5d ago

Whether it’s face to face or telehealth visit, this shows how very important it is to communicate ALL information with your doctor.

dd
5d ago

yea a protective boot didn't restrict him that much not to move around his weight did. It sounds like he was doing no movement... even little movement does something. this is why in the hospital if your immobile they put you on a form of blood thinner, let massagers are used, compression stockings.. bad bad deal for this poor guy. its serious and can happen at any age. prayers

