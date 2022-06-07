ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Safety Medical Devices-Focused Retractable Tech Cuts Its Workforce

By Vandana Singh
 5 days ago
Retractable Technologies Inc RVP has reduced its workforce by approximately 16% due to the substantial completion of its facility expansion efforts and the completion of U.S. government orders to provide...

