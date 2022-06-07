ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Eat like a ‘Golden Girl’ at new pop-up diner

By Izzy Karpinski, Nexstar Media Wire
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cpk0i_0g3MosSL00

LOS ANGELES ( WXIN ) — A new “Golden Girls”-themed pop-up is bringing the culinary world of Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia to life, and yes, there will be cheesecake.

The Golden Girls Kitchen will hit Beverly Hills in July. According to Deadline , the officially licensed homage will be fully immersive and is the brainchild of Derek Berry, who also brought “Saved by the Bell” and “Beverly Hills 90210”-themed pop-ups to the masses.

“It will bow as a fast-casual restaurant with an emphasis on desserts,” writes Deadline.

Betty White’s longtime California home sells for nearly $10.7M

Tickets will be sold exclusively via Bucket Listers and are expected to go on sale soon.

Along with cheesecake , Bucket Listers says the menu will include items such as Sophia’s Famous Lasagna (meat or vegan), The Dorothy: A Miami Style Sandwich, Blanche’s Georgia Style Cookies, and Rose on Rosé.

Tickets are $50 each and come with a reserved seat, a guaranteed window of time to dine, and a choice of an entree, reports Deadline. To no surprise, cheesecake is also included.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
TheStreet

Wendy's Adds a New Menu Item, Takes a Beloved Favorite Away

Over the past year Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report has focused more on value than innovation. The chain has shifted focus away from its 4 for $4 to put more attention on its $5 Biggie Bag. It did that by limiting the selection on the cheaper value menu choice and making the $5 offer the one where you get to pick which sandwich you want.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Taco Bell Menu Says Goodbye to the Mexican Pizza (Again)

Taco Bell took the Mexican Pizza off its menu in 2020 during the height of the covid pandemic. At the time, the chain had decided to simplify its menu because a much higher percentage of orders were delivery and takeout. Mexican Pizza did not make the cut, but it's very possible that the Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report chain knew it would get a wave of publicity from taking the fan-favorite item from its menu.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty White
The Independent

Nick Cannon says it costs ex-wife, Mariah Carey $150,000 ‘just to walk out the house’

Nick Cannon has spoken about his relationship with ex-wife Mariah Carey and how it cost her over “$150,000” or more “just to walk out that house” when they were together.The 41-year-old television host discussed his marriage during a recent interview on The Joe Budden Podcast, recalling how he took a step back from his career when he first tied the knot. According to Cannon, he was focused “on the business of getting married,” at the time, and “protecting” his relationship with Carey.“When you’re married to one of the biggest icons in music, there’s things you must protect, there’s privacy,”...
MUSIC
CBS 42

Arkansas couple charged after miscarriage, baby found in toilet

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark.– A Blytheville, Arkansas couple is facing charges after police say their stillborn baby was found in a toilet after the mother had a miscarriage. Police have charged 35-year-old Ashley Jones and 38-year-old Albert Wilson with abuse of a corpse after the delivery of their daughter Paradise. According to the police report, officers responded […]
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Golden Girls#New Pop#Dine#Vegan#Food Drink#Bucket Listers#Georgia Style Cookies#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS 42

New Florida exhibit displays real human bodies

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Twenty-five years ago, the preserved humans inside the Laketown Wharf Events Center were alive. Now, they’re science on display. “They’re not really too graphic from what people think when they see that we have a body exhibit here,” Bodies Human Exhibit Manager Kunal Patel said. “It’s meant to be […]
FLORIDA STATE
CBS 42

Florida store manager arrested for recording woman in bathroom

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A sunglass store employee in Okaloosa County has been charged with using his cell phone to film a woman while she was using the restroom, according to officials at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Ernest Moschino, 47, was working at a sunglass shop on Harbor Boulevard Monday, June 6, when he […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS 42

Man seen caught in flood waters in Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was seen wading in flood waters after being forced to leave his car in Sylacauga Wednesday morning. Footage shared with CBS 42 showed a man trying to walk in the flood waters across from the Piggly Wiggly on Hwy. 21 at approximately 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The unidentified man had […]
SYLACAUGA, AL
TheStreet

A Beloved Menu Item Returns to Taco Bell (It's Not Mexican Pizza)

While McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is known for its (almost) unwavering stability over the years, Taco Bell is all about teasing customers with something delicious and then replacing it with something else. Limited-time promotions are the Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report-owned chain's whole...
RESTAURANTS
CBS 42

CBS 42

41K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy