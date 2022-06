Battle Creek, MI – The Kenosha Kingfish fell to the Battle Creek Battle Jacks 6-1 on Monday night. Following a scoreless first frame, Battle Creek plated their first run off of a James Canar bases-loaded walk that scored Billy Hancock to make it 1-0. Battle Creek added four more in the second stanza courtesy of a Robbie Merced bases-loaded hit by pitch and a Patrick Mills bases-clearing three-RBI double to put Battle Creek up 5-0 after two.

