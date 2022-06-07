Deadpool’s Writers React To Being Fired And Then Rehired For The Mysterious Threequel

Ever since Disney purchased Fox some of the biggest questions surrounded the future of the Deadpool franchise . The most successful films in the Fox-Marvel catalog were the Deadpool movies, and while there was an expectation that there would be a third movie initially, there were questions about what that would look like under Disney and if Deadpool would return in his R-rated glory . One possible indication of a major change in direction came when it was announced that Deadpool 3 would have new writers.

Paul Wernick and Rhett Rheese wrote both the first two Deadpool movies, but had initially been replaced by Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin of Bob’s Burgers fame for the new movie. However, Wernick and Rheese have since returned to the project. The Playlist recently asked the writing duo about being fired, and then rehired and while the two aren’t really talking about the details of what happened, they’re clearly happy to be back. Rheese said simply…

Yeah, that did happen. And look… It just came down the way it did, but we're thrilled to be back is the bottom line. We just couldn't be happier where we are right now in the mad scientist lab creating fun stuff and hopefully, we'll get a movie out to you guys soon.

Reese and Wernick have also confirmed that Deadpool 3 is still expected to be an R-rated movie and that we should not expect any sort of watered down production simply because Disney is in charge. Everybody involved here knows what has made Deadpool successful and they simply want to create more of that.

It’s unclear why the initial decision was made to change writing teams on Deadpool 3 . There may have been a clash of ideas with Wernick and Rheese initially or it may have simply been that Disney wanted to try something new. Whatever the initial reasoning, fans will likely be happy that the duo is back as it likely means that Deadpool 3 will be more of what fans loved from the first two movies.

The simple fact that there will be a Deadpool 3 is a step forward, and with Wernick and Reese writing it, Ryan Reynolds back to star, and Shawn Levy on board to direct the new Deadpool , the key people are all in place to make the movies happen. Now we just need an actual script so that production can begin.

There are still some big questions about Deadpool that remain to be answered. We don’t know how the fourth wall breaking Deadpool will fit into the existing Marvel Cinematic Universe, or even if he will. We don’t know who will be joining Deadpool on his adventure. We’ve had a hint that Blind Al may be back , though the fate of Morrena Baccarin’s Vanessa is still up in the air . When we’ll finally see Deadpool 3 in theaters is also still a big question, but at least we know the right people are working on making that happen.