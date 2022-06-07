ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thieves steal luxury cars worth more than $350,000 from Des Plaines dealership; fifth robbery at dealership since 2020

By Bernie Tafoya
 5 days ago

A luxury car dealership in Des Plaines was robbed again early Tuesday morning. The stolen cars were valued at more $350,000 total, and the thieves also took more than 100 keys to other vehicles.

Sam Jidd, who owns the dealership, said this time was the last straw; he now plans to leave Illinois.

Jidd said that shortly before 4:30 a.m., four thieves made off with three Mercedes-Benz vehicles — each worth $120,000.

According to Jidd, two masked men broke through a glass door and entered his luxury dealership, while another person was outside of the building. The fourth was in the car that brought the thieves to the dealership, which is on Mount Prospect Road.

In addition to taking the cars, Jidd said, one of the thieves used a crowbar to break into a $20,000 key safe. The robbers made off with 130 keys to other cars.

“These guys, they won’t get arrested,” Jidd said. “They’re very comfortable. They’re going to come back. Absolutely, they’re going to take the cars.”

Jidd said he’d try to deter them with security guards 24/7.

Des Plaines police were involved in a high-speed chase of the thieves, Jidd said, but officers abandoned the chase for safety reasons when the thieves drove south on the Tri-State Tollway.

In the past year or so, Jidd said, his store has been broken into five times, including Tuesday’s robbery.

That’s why Jidd has already begun taking action to buy a dealership in Florida, a move for which he would sell his dealership in Des Plaines.

Jidd blamed criminals from Chicago and claimed that every time one of his stolen cars is found, it’s in the city.

Comments / 2

Equawn
5d ago

This smells like an insurance job. He slow plays the robberies all pandemic and then plans to sell the dealership and move to Florida. He's lquidating new luxury vehicles in a downturned market. In an area and state where people don't really have a high demand for those vehicles but 3 to 5 months out of the year

Reply(1)
2
