Man fights his family after they refuse to go out for tacos, Texas police say

A family’s refusal to get tacos led to a man attacking his sister, niece and juvenile nephew, Texas police say.

The incident happened just after midnight Sunday, June 5, at a home in Wichita Falls, according to a police report. A 38-year-old from Grandfield, Oklahoma, had been drinking all night at a party when he asked everyone if they wanted to go out for tacos, Wichita Falls police said.

Everyone at the party said no to the man’s request, leading to him becoming aggressive, according to police. He pushed his sister, and when his 14-year-old nephew intervened, he “tackled his nephew to the ground, punched him in the body and hit him in the face,” police said in the affidavit.

The rest of the family pulled the man off his nephew and tackled him. They eventually let him back up, but police say he then punched his niece who was calling the police.

Police found the suspect a few blocks away from the home, and he was arrested.

The man, who McClatchy News is not naming, was charged with two counts of assault-family violence and one count of injury to a child-family violence.

Wichita Falls is about 115 miles northwest of Fort Worth.

