Belleville News-Democrat

Coroner IDs woman killed in crash between truck and ATV towing a disabled moped

By Mike Koziatek
 5 days ago

The identity of the woman who died in a crash on the border of Madison and St. Clair counties over the weekend has been released by the Madison County coroner.

Kimberly E. Easley, 34, died in the collision, according to Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn. Easley was from Pontoon Beach, according to her obituary.

The crash occurred at about 11:38 p.m. Friday on Collinsville Road, west of Arlington Avenue.

Illinois State Police said she was riding on a disabled moped without working taillights and that the moped was being towed by an ATV.

She was fatally injured when a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup truck collided with the rear of the 2002 Cools ATV, police said.

Both the ATV and the pickup truck were going west at the time of the crash.

Brian K. Smith, 42, of Collinsville was driving the ATV and Daniel E. McNatt, 59, Caseyville was driving the truck, police said in a statement. No other information has been released by Illinois State Police.

Easley’s obituary states she was “people person” who liked to ride motorcycles and outdoor vehicles, according to a post by the Wojstrom Funeral Home of Granite City.

The news release from Illinois State Police on Saturday did not include Easley’s name and the coroner’s office said on Saturday her name was being withheld pending notification of her family.

Nonn said the crash occurred along the border of Madison and St. Clair counties and that his office investigated the case although the state police listed the crash as occurring in St. Clair County.

Also, the state police reported that Easley was from Edwardsville but her obituary listed her hometown as Pontoon Beach.

Belleville, IL
As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

