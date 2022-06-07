Steve Kerr Comments On Klay Thompson's Recent Shooting Slump Ahead Of Game 3

Klay Thompson has been struggling against the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, but Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr does not seem too concerned about his All-Star ahead of Game 3.

All it takes is four wins to claim a championship when you reach the NBA Finals and for both the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors, they are each three wins away from claiming this year's title with this series tied at 1-1.

Game 3 will be played in Boston on Wednesday night, a pivotal game in this series that carries a lot of storyline with it. Perhaps the biggest storyline revolves around Klay Thompson and his recent struggles through the first two games in this series.

So far, Thompson is only averaging 13.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and is shooting 32% from the floor, 27.7% from three-point range against the Celtics.

Getting the All-Star shooting guard going is vital for the Warriors in this series and while he is in a slump right now, Golden State does not seem too concerned about his ability to impact each and every game.

On Tuesday afternoon, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talked to the media and was asked about Thompson’s shot selection and recent shooting slump.

“He wants so badly to do well he’s taking some bad ones. I’m not particularly concerned about it because this isn’t the first time it’s happened,” Kerr said in regards to his All-Star shooting guard. “Klay has a way of responding to mini-slumps or whatever you want to call them.

"The point of emphasis will be ‘let’s make sure we get good rhythm shots early’ and [if] we do that individually and as a team, then it puts everybody in a better position.”

Klay Thompson’s offensive production is vital to the success of the Golden State Warriors , even though they have a ton of weapons to turn to on the offensive-end of the floor.

His three-point shooting and ability to draw attention out on the perimeter opens things up so much for others on the Warriors’ roster to succeed, which is why breaking out of his slump in Games 3 and 4 could ultimately shift the momentum of this series in favor of Golden State.

At some point, Thompson is going to get going and when he does, the Boston Celtics could be in a lot of trouble, especially if their offense continues to struggle like it did in Game 2 on Sunday.

Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals will be played on Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET. in Boston with the Celtics currently favored by 3.5-point favorites according to Fanduel.com.

