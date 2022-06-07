ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNC Parent June Editor's Note: Summertime

By Chris Worthy
 5 days ago

Finally, the bliss of summer is back, punctuated by chaos and sweaty kids and camp laundry. Even with a bit of kid anarchy and logistical struggle thrown in, you have to admit that there is something magical about twilight coming after bedtime, fireflies blinking their nighttime greetings, and a fresh-off-the-vine tomato sliced up for lunch.

These are things that we store up in the warm months, I’m convinced – the vibrant greens and blues of nature that bookend the “Toy Story” clouds in the sky, the unmistakable crack of a ripe watermelon as it splits under the slightest pressure of a knife, and the crescendo of cicadas as we walk a shaded path. I pull these sensory pictures out in my mind when January rolls in with its altogether different type of beauty. Maybe you do the same.

As you pile up these treasures along the way this month, I hope life allows you to pause, savor the days, and be present with people you adore more than anything. That’s the real magic of summer. Take it in.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: WNC Parent June Editor's Note: Summertime

