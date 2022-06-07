ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania man in jail for running over man at Sheetz with Jeep after argument

By John Lynch
 5 days ago

( WTRF ) – A Pennsylvania man is in jail after police say he used his Jeep to run over another man in a Sheetz gas station parking lot after an argument.

Police tell news outlets that the argument started at the Huntingdon Inn Motel between 45-year-old Alan Israel and the victim but it continued down the road at Sheetz parking lot.

Police at the scene tell KDKA that the victim was hit so hard that he was thrown into the air and it was not an accident that Israel ran over the victim with his Jeep.

Israel is in the Westmoreland County Jail on $50,000 bond. He is charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and reckless driving

