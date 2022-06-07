ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Federal Judge Rejects Ed Burke Motions To Suppress Evidence

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File) A federal judge is rejecting a host of pretrial motions filed by Chicago...

Federal Prosecutors Call For Prison Time For Ex-State Sen. Cullerton

Federal prosecutors are calling for former Illinois Senator Thomas Cullerton to serve up to 18 months in prison in his embezzlement case. The 52-year-old from Villa Park pleaded guilty to embezzlement back in March, admitting to pocketing more than 248-thousand-dollars in salary and benefits from the Teamsters union despite doing little or no work. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 21st.
VILLA PARK, IL
Injustice Watch

Cook County judge removed by voters in 2020 seeks return to the bench

For the first time in Illinois history, a former judge who was voted out of office is running to get back on the bench. In 2020, Jackie Marie Portman-Brown became only the second sitting judge in 30 years to lose a retention election in Cook County. Her dozen years on the bench came to a controversial end after she was abruptly reassigned to administrative duties following an incident with her 6-year-old grandniece in February 2020. Security camera footage captured her leaving the girl for about 10 minutes in an empty, locked cell behind her courtroom in the Leighton Criminal Court Building. Months later, despite the continued support of the Cook County Democratic Party, she lost her seat.
COOK COUNTY, IL
After three shot cops in a week, GOP gubernatorial candidates continue criticism over crime

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker continues to take heat from political opponents about crime in Illinois and Chicago. Republican candidate Jesse Sullivan, who faces five others in the GOP primary for governor, called for emergency federal involvement in the crisis by opening an investigation into the activities of Chicago’s more than 50 known street gangs under the USA PATRIOT Act, the post-9/11 law that facilitates investigations into domestic terrorism.
CHICAGO, IL
Ex-Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson asks for probation for cheating on taxes

Former Chicago Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson asked a federal judge Monday to sentence him to probation for cheating on his taxes and lying to regulators. Defense attorney Chris Gair wrote in a court memo that Thompson has “suffered tremendous public humiliation as a result of his conviction” in February.
CHICAGO, IL
Ahead of the January 6 Capitol Assault Hearings, a look at Chicago-area participants charged in the attack

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Capitol Attack on January 6, 2021 is already the largest criminal investigation in American history with over 800 defendants charged.Including 21 from the Chicago area.CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports on the growing list of arrests and charges. The most recent arrests? Two women from Elmhurst. The were taken into custody, last week.They are Trudy Castle and Kimberley DiFrancesco. The image of the Elmhurst women was taken from surveillance video inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. Their cases are pending. "They're just trying to make me a super bad guy, and that's just not the truth."...
CHICAGO, IL
Cook County Workers Demand Agreed-Upon Pandemic Pay

Cook County essential workers, represented by SEIU Local 73, rallied outside Stroger Hospital to demand Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle release agreed to pandemic pay and bonuses while the parties await an arbitration decision on remaining issues. “It’s been nearly one year since our historic 18-day strike. But while...
COOK COUNTY, IL
Public records reveal discrimination, harassment claims at 34th and Lawndale Streets and Sanitation Yard

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's something CBS 2 has been fighting for -- more than a year and a half. Public records reveal numerous claims of harassment and discrimination within one City of Chicago department.It took an appeal to the Attorney General, but CBS 2's Tim McNicholas finally got them.A garbage truck driver who complained in 2015 that a driver told her "he liked my tight jeans," and, "to walk on his side of the truck so he can see me."Another female driver who told investigators "I felt scared, frightened," after a male driver "cussed me out" in 2017 and hurled...
CHICAGO, IL
Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones declares state of emergency

Thaddeus Jones, mayor of Calumet City, Illinois with the unanimous approval of the Calumet City Council has declared the city of Calumet City, Illinois as a local state of emergency. On Monday, May 30, nearly two hundred residents were displaced following a fire at the 312-unit Park Condominium Complex in...
CALUMET CITY, IL
Constitutional amendment objection blocked in Illinois

A Sangamon County Circuit Court judge on Thursday denied a petition that sought to block an amendment to the Illinois state constitution from appearing on the ballot for the November elections. The case was brought by parents and teachers from Chicago Public Schools and claims that Amendment 1 would unconstitutionally...
ILLINOIS STATE
Drew Peterson set to appear in court

The convicted killer and former police sergeant Drew Peterson will attempt to overturn his sentence in the death of his third wife Kathleen Savio as his former lawyer says he is considering revealing intimate details of the case. Peterson, from the Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook, is serving a 38-year prison...
CHICAGO, IL

