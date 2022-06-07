ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BestCare Treatment Services Launches Platform to Help Individuals in Recovery for Substance Use Disorder

By Advertising
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestCare Treatment Services recently announced the availability of a unique solution from CHESS Health, the leading provider of service-enabled technology supporting the addiction management and recovery lifecycle. BestCare has implemented the eRecovery platform, which includes technology (including the evidence-based Connections app), peer support and engagement processes for improving the...

MedicalXpress

The COVID-19 pandemic's impact on treatment decision-making for older patients with kidney disease

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted medical care for many individuals, including older patients with advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD). A recent study published in CJASN examined how shared decision-making—the process by which clinicians, patients, and their care partners work together to make decisions about treatments and care—was influenced by the uncertainty surrounding the evolving pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
Oregon State
UPI News

COVID-19 patients more likely to develop mental health disorders

People who've been through a bout of COVID-19 may be more vulnerable to mental health disorders in the months following their infection, a new study warns. Researchers analyzed data on more than 46,000 people in the United States who tested positive for COVID-19 and an equal number of people with other types of respiratory infections. None had a previous known psychiatric disorder.
MENTAL HEALTH
ScienceBlog.com

The drug gabapentin may boost functional recovery after a stroke

The drug gabapentin, currently prescribed to control seizures and reduce nerve pain, may enhance recovery of movement after a stroke by helping neurons on the undamaged side of the brain take up the signaling work of lost cells, new research in mice suggests. The experiments mimicked ischemic stroke in humans,...
OHIO STATE
Medical News Today

What to know about Suboxone addiction

Suboxone is a prescription medication that treats opioid use disorder. It can help ease cravings and reduce symptoms of opioid withdrawal. However, if someone does not take it as their doctor prescribes, it can lead to misuse. Suboxone can help people recover from opioid use disorder, and most people use...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The 'Aha!' Moment in Addiction Treatment

Understanding the science of addiction can help manage the fear many patients experience right after detox. Drugs or alcohol, when used over time, take the brain's reward center hostage and make it feel as though survival depends on that substance. Framing substance use disorder as a brain disease does not...
HEALTH
Benzinga

Two Psychedelics Drug Development Companies Work To Produce Novel Plant-Based Compounds For Mental Health Disorders

Filament Health Corp. FLHLF and Jaguar Health, Inc. JAGX have signed a letter of intent for a collaboration agreement. The deal would allow for the extension of both companies’ skillsets towards creating pharmaceutical-grade, standardized drug candidates for diagnoses such as attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and social anxiety disorder, as well as partner with a potential future licensee regarding the development and commercialization of these.
HEALTH
Gillian May

Heavy Alcohol Use Affects Your Mental Health

I engaged in heavy alcohol use between the ages of 14 and 41. I quit drinking six and a half years ago, and one of the biggest reasons I got sober was that my mental health was at an all-time low. My physical health was also declining, but my mental health symptoms were the most painful to endure.
Psych Centra

Methamphetamine Psychosis vs. Schizophrenia

While meth psychosis and schizophrenia can cause delusions and hallucinations, the two separate conditions have distinct differences. Psychosis is a state in which you lose touch with reality. When you’re experiencing psychosis, it can be challenging to know what’s real and what isn’t. Certain substances, such as...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: ‘Medical gaslighting’ exists – if you’re a woman

Another day, another NHS crisis meting out its effects on women’s physical and emotional health. Latest studies suggest that there are 110,000 jobs unfilled inside the health service, and the Royal College of Nursing now says the staffing situation is jeopardising safe care for patients. Staff shortages are already rendering pregnant women vulnerable and some labours dangerous, it says, as NHS trusts struggle to employ enough trained midwives to meet demand, while more choose to leave the profession every day. And now another survey has emerged, highlighting how the lack of resources on the NHS front line is literally causing...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
newsatw.com

Hospice improves quality of care in patients with dementia

While the hospice program was originally designed for patients with cancer, who are expected to die within six months, currently close to half of older adult hospice enrollees have a diagnosis of dementia. Now a new study by researchers at UC San Francisco and Icahn School of Medicine at Mount...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Benzinga

Shrooms Move Forward For Palliative Care, Optimi To Supply High-Grade Psilocybin For Private Mental Health Practitioner In CA

Optimi Health Corp. OPTHF, the Canadian company producing home-grown, scalable and accessible mushroom formulations, has recently signed another supply deal. This time, the counterpart that is to receive Optimi’s natural mushrooms is ATMA Journey Centers, a facilitator of psilocybin-assisted therapy and training services for palliative care and mental health disorders based in Calgary, Alberta.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Immune protein may drive alcoholism relapse

The anxiety that occurs during withdrawal from excessive alcohol use, and contributes to relapse, may be driven in part by the release of an immune protein in the brain, according to a new study from scientists at Scripps Research. The discovery, reported online June 6, 2022, in Molecular Psychiatry, illuminates...
HEALTH
optometrytimes.com

Digital health care in optometry

Embracing this new model of care can allow optometric practices to flourish—and may enable earlier detection of conversion from intermediate dry to wet AMD. Optometry has been skeptical of digital eye care models that have burst onto the scene during the past decade. This skepticism, rooted in the reality that online spectacle and contact lens sellers ate into the retail revenues of optometric practices, may indeed be justified for technology services offering digital eye care such as online refractions.
HEALTH
Benzinga

Clinical Trials Of Psilocybin Treatment For Overeating Disorder Are Ready, Here's What Results Show So Far

Tryp Therapeutics Inc. TRYPF is a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing psilocybin-based compounds for ill-treated diseases. Together with the University of Florida, the company is currently studying the effects of psilocybin administration on people who suffer from Binge Eating Disorder, a condition for which no treatment has yet proven effective.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Precision BioSciences Provides Update on Allogeneic CAR T Programs and Path Forward With its Lead PBCAR0191 Candidate for CAR T Relapsed Patient Population

Precision BioSciences, Inc., a clinical stage gene editing company developing ARCUS®-based ex vivo allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene editing therapies, today announced its latest program updates across its allogeneic CAR T pipeline. The Company provided new clinical data and outlined the opportunity for its lead candidate, PBCAR0191, as a potential first-in-class allogeneic CD19 CAR T for the growing autologous CAR T relapsed patient population with aggressive lymphomas. Precision also shared updates on its PBCAR19B and PBCAR269A candidates in development as potential best-in-class allogeneic CAR T therapies for relapsed/refractory (R/R) patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma, respectively.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Odyssey

The Music And Mental Health

It is widely accepted that music can influence our moods. But what about the impact on people with mental health conditions? Studies have found a link between music and depression, anxiety, ADHD and PTSD, among other disorders. In this way, the soothing qualities of music may help patients manage symptoms of their conditions. In addition to being a potential treatment for certain mental illnesses, studies have also shown that listening to music has been found to improve cognitive function in Alzheimer's disease and Dementia patients.
MENTAL HEALTH

