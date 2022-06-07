ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mastercard Debuts Open Banking Feature ‘Pay By Link’

 2 days ago
Mastercard debuted its Pay by Link payments feature at Money 20/20 Europe, leaning on European open banking platform Aiia to allow businesses to send their customers a link so they can pay instantly from anywhere, according to a Monday (June 6) company press release. The new payments feature “ties...

UK Digital Bank Zopa Unveils BNPL Offering

Digital bank Zopa is hoping to capitalize on the United Kingdom’s buy now, pay later (BNPL) market — worth 6 billion British pounds (about $7.5 billion) — with a new suite of regulated products of its own, according to published reports Wednesday (June 8). The BNPL service...
Accelerating The Time To Realized Revenue: The Real-Time Payments Edition

NEW REPORT: Why Two-Thirds of US Businesses Resist Real-Time Payments Adoption. Real-time payments can enhance cash flow management, payment flexibility and transparency, yet 63% of U.S. businesses aren’t taking advantage of these benefits, the Accelerating the Time to Realized Revenue Playbook, a Mastercard and PYMNTS collaboration, found. 37%: Share...
B2B Online Marketplace SAFQAT to Open in UAE

Online B2B marketplace SAFQAT is working to improve wholesale buying and will be launching its solution in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to a Saturday (June 4) press release. Per the release, SAFQAT will replace one-on-one interactions with a “one-to-many” model, which reinforces a connection between supplier and buyers....
First Amazon Missed. Now Walmart. What’s Going on in Retail?

Click here to read the full article. Walmart said last year’s stimulus-enhanced quarter made for a tough comparison. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalTarget Shocks as Supply Chain Costs Halve Q1 Net ProfitsInflation Ignored: April Retail Sales Inch Up Despite Rising PricesRetail Tech: Klarna Adds Virtual Shopping, Instacart IPO Afoot, Loop x Happy ReturnsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
The Great Escape from China: Big companies are closing their offices

The company announced that from July 2023, Kindle users in that country will no longer be able to buy digital books. Existing users will be able to "download" previously made purchases until June 2024. The Kindle maker did not give a reason for the pullback in its announcement, but it said its existing businesses in China, such as logistics, ads, and devices, will not be affected.
AT&T and Verizon customers can save up to $1,000 by switching to T-Mobile

T-Mobile is trying to woo over AT&T and Verizon customers with a new offer that could help them save up to $1,000 every month. T-Mobile is calling out AT&T and Verizon for increasing costs for longtime customers during a time when inflation is taking a bite out of everyone's wallets. The un-carrier notes that AT&T customers can now expect their bills to be $6 to $12 higher every month and also mentions that Verizon has increased per line monthly charges by $1.35.
Five Below Is Ready to Pounce on ‘Merchandise and Real Estate Dislocations’

Sandwiched between aggressive, deep discount rivals like Dollar Tree, Dollar General and Ollie’s on one side, and increasingly cash-strapped consumers on the other, Philly-based Five Below says it is forging ahead with its “Triple-Double” growth plan that will triple its store count to 3,500 while doubling sales and earnings over the next four years.
Supermarket chains question supplier price hikes, demand they ‘prove it’

Supermarket chains and grocery gurus are starting to push back on the sticker-shock price hikes food suppliers have been passing on. "They think a lot of suppliers are taking advantage," Giant Eagle chief merchandising officer Don Clark told FOX Business’ Lydia Hu on Wednesday. "They'll come and say, 'Hey, we're about to increase our prices 10%,' but like, prove it."
PayU Boosts African Footprint With Ghana, New BNPL, QR Products

Payment solutions firm PayU is boosting its footprint in Africa with expansion to Ghana and the launch of two new products — buy now, pay later (BNPL) and QR codes for payments. PayU is also updating its product through its partnership with Payflex in South Africa, and Scan to...
Recessions and Your Investments

There has been a lot of chatter and debate on the news as of late about the economy and how likely it is that we could be facing a recession in the not-so-distant future. The news cycle casts a lot of fear and doubt and it can be easy to let panic set in. Let’s take a look at the possibility of a recession being near, and more importantly, what you can do to prepare for and endure an economic slowdown.
Fiserv Adds Digital Checks to Payout Options

Financial services tech company Fiserv says it has expanded the portfolio of payout options for businesses using its Carat operating systems to include digital checks. According to a Wednesday (June 8) news release, the new offering is part of a collaboration with payments processor Checkbook, Inc. and “allows businesses that deliver mass payouts to offer additional choice, speed the delivery of funds to customers, and reduce operational costs associated with paper checks.”
Get Greedy and Buy These Tech Stocks in June as Others Get Fearful

One of Warren Buffett’s favorite quotes says “get greedy when others are fearful.” While there has been a general sense of pessimism in U.S. stock markets, sentiments towards tech stocks have been especially subdued. What are the best tech stocks that you can buy in June before an eventual recovery in U.S. stock markets?
BaaS Provider LHV UK Raises $38M to Pursue British Banking License

Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider LHV UK has raised 30 million British pounds (about $38 million) to finance the creation of a new British bank, UK Tech News reported Tuesday (June 7). The capital came from an oversubscribed rights issue organized by parent company LHV Group, based in Tallinn, Estonia, according to...
