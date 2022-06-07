Mastercard Debuts Open Banking Feature ‘Pay By Link’

There has been a lot of chatter and debate on the news as of late about the economy and how likely it is that we could be facing a recession in the not-so-distant future. The news cycle casts a lot of fear and doubt and it can be easy to let panic set in. Let’s take a look at the possibility of a recession being near, and more importantly, what you can do to prepare for and endure an economic slowdown.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO