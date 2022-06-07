Oregon FBI Tech Tuesday — Building a Digital Defense to Protect Your Wallet

Introducing The Tech Company Brief: a free and timely data driven insight into which tech companies are rising and falling in the public consciousness. The Tech Company Brief contains two HackerNoon original data points to measure how the internet is talking more or less about these technology companies: Weekly Tech Company Rank and Trending Tech Community Interest (both detailed below). This data derives from traffic, time on page, and engagement on tech company news pages. Both the Weekly Tech Company Rank and Trending Tech Community Interest Score update once per day, and are based on data points from the previous two weeks. While the live page itself features lists of 100 companies, the The Tech Company Brief email includes just the five weekly company rankings and the top five most trending community interest risers.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO