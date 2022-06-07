ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Travel to Horse Country USA In Ocala

By Bethany Kandel
orlandomagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 248-room Equestrian Hotel is a unique spot to relax or watch weekly competitions in the horse capital of the world. (BETHANY KANDEL)Instead of ocean waves crashing and screams from theme park rollercoaster enthusiasts, you’ll hear the neighs and clip-clop sound of horses parading by at this one-of-a-kind Central Florida resort.The...

www.orlandomagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Florida Theme Park Announces FREE Beer For Guests All Summer Long

Central Florida is home to many theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld Orlando. Each theme park offers something unique for families, but SeaWorld specifically recently won the top spot for best theme park in the country, as well as best new attraction with Ice Breaker on the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

💵 5 things to do in Central Florida under $25

ORLANDO, Fla. – With record-setting gas prices and increasing costs for major attractions, we’re all trying to have some fun on a budget. Visit Orlando is a great resource to find unique attractions in and around Central Florida. [TRENDING: Orlando’s first transgender homecoming queen graduates high school |...
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

The Michelin Guide handed out its stars tonight. Here are the Florida restaurants that earned them

In a ceremony not lacking in bowing, starry-eyed chefs, restaurateurs and tourist board officials, tire manufacturer Michelin bestowed its somewhat tarnished stars onto the culinarians gathered inside the Ritz-Carlton, several Orlando chefs among them. Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides, said, “This very first selection of the Michelin...
ORLANDO, FL
WSVN-TV

Kroger is coming to South Florida

(WSVN) - Kroger, America’s largest grocery retailer, is coming to South Florida. The retailer announced the opening of its first facility. It will allow families to get their groceries and essential items delivered to their doors using refrigerated vans. The main operating facility, located in Groveland, will also bring...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Ocala, FL
Pets & Animals
City
Orlando, FL
Ocala, FL
Lifestyle
State
Kentucky State
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
City
Ocala, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
click orlando

Crumbl Cookies coming to Daytona Beach. Here’s where

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Crumbl Cookies already has eight locations around Central Florida but is now planning to open its first shops in Volusia County. One Daytona announced the cookie shop will be opening up in the shopping and entertainment complex. Crumbl will be opening between Painting with a Twist and Crab Knight, according to a release.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala residents share thoughts on bringing commercial flights, high-speed trains to city

Several residents from Ocala recently wrote in to share their thoughts on the city’s transportation needs. “Everyone wants to expand Ocala International Airport and their only reference is the airport in Orlando. Gainesville has an airport that accommodates commercial flights. Why don’t people use that? Everyone that has ever flown to visit us tells me that they have to make a connecting flight and it’s too expensive to fly into Gainesville. But they fly into Orlando or Tampa and rent a car. So, are people actually wanting to make our airport like Orlando’s or like Gainesville’s? Personally, I don’t fly. I have to drive all the way to Sanford if I want to take my car up north, or all the way to DeLand if I want to go visit my kids, because we have a perfectly good train station that has become a museum. I would love to board a train at an existing train station close by. I wonder if anyone is pushing to get the high-speed trains to stop here at our station in their future expansion plans. Taking a train to Orlando International Airport would probably be cheaper. I would love an Ocala stop added in their future plans to D.C.,” says Ocala resident Lea Gray.
OCALA, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Dive into Florida’s Best Tubing Destinations this Summer

Florida has one of the largest concentrations of natural springs in the world. In fact, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection says the Sunshine State boasts more than 900 natural springs. About 40 are open to the public and, yes, a tube can make for a great exploration vessel. Explore Florida’s waterways by hopping into a tube to drift alongside your partner. Here are our picks for the best places to go tubing in Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse Breeding#Horse Show#Food Wine#Horse Country Usa#Equestrian Hotel#Gold Key Awards#Kentucky Derby
hometownnewsvolusia.com

An incredible joy of painting in Port Orange

When the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020, Jennifer Marton Bray had a good reason to shelter in place. The 49-year-old Port Orange resident used the time to fulfill a “bucket list” goal she had fostered since high school. Ms. Bray has a rare, incurable form of blood cancer...
PORT ORANGE, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Publix on Beville Road in Daytona Beach closed for rebuild

Even Frank Sinatra had to pause and clear his throat. That is a proper maxim for what the Publix at The Shoppes at Beville began doing June 4. The Daytona Beach location is pausing to rebuild. When it's ready to reopen, it will be bigger and cleaner than before. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Pets
click orlando

Florida hairstylist waits year and a half for unemployment benefits

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Carsa Craighton has been waiting since December 2020 to have more than $4,000 in state unemployment benefits reissued to her Way2Go debit card after the Department of Economic Opportunity took the funds back. “It’s too much,” she told News 6. “It’s been going on too long,...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Iconic Orlando pub Wally’s Bar & Liquors trades hands

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. An Orlando-based group bought three properties along Mills Avenue in the city’s popular Mills 50 district in separate transactions that include iconic watering hole Wally’s Bar & Liquors.
ORLANDO, FL
ocala-news.com

Barred Owl In Flight Over Driveway In Ocala

Check out this amazing shot of a barred owl in flight over a driveway here in Ocala. Thanks to David Super for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
orlandomagazine.com

Food & Drink: Table Talk with Shannie McCabe

Shannie McCabe husband Yuvraj Kajmare and their baby Garvishtha, at the Billie Dean community garden in Apopka. (ROBERTO GONZALEZ) I’m from Block Island, a 3-by-7 mile island off the Rhode Island coast. I grew up picking basil and tomatoes on a historic farm that has been owned and operated by the same family for 300 years. My great aunt was a farmer and my great grandmother was a competitive floral designer (she came in 6th in the country); farming and florals are in my blood. Then, in college, I studied horticulture and sustainable agriculture.
APOPKA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy