Learn More about Deschutes County — Apply for County College

Windermere in Bend and Sunriver is dedicating its 38th Annual Community Service Day to the Bend Beautification Program. Local real estate brokers from Bend and Sunriver will put their own spin on Windermere Real Estate’s 38th Annual Community Service Day by volunteering for the Bend Beautification Program on Friday, June 10. Windermere’s Community Service Day is a beloved summer tradition where the company’s nearly 300 offices across the Western United States close their doors to allow brokers, managers, owners and staff to devote their workday to projects that positively impact the neighborhoods where they live and work.

BEND, OR ・ 16 HOURS AGO