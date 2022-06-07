ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deschutes County, OR

Learn More about Deschutes County — Apply for County College

Deschutes County is accepting applications from residents for its 2022 County College program. County College gives members of the community the opportunity to learn more about County...

The Healy Foundation Grants $7,500 to Family Access Network

Funds to Benefit Low-Income Families throughout Central Oregon. The Family Access Network (FAN) received a $7,500 grant from The Healy Foundation to support FAN’s crucial basic-needs services throughout Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties. The Healy Foundation and FAN align in their missions to advocate for youth and alleviate childhood poverty. FAN advocates coordinate with over 100 community partners each year to connect children in need to school supplies, clothing, food, shelter, positive youth development, and much more, so that they can focus on thriving in school.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
Bend Community Service Day — Benefiting Laurel Pocket Park

Windermere in Bend and Sunriver is dedicating its 38th Annual Community Service Day to the Bend Beautification Program. Local real estate brokers from Bend and Sunriver will put their own spin on Windermere Real Estate’s 38th Annual Community Service Day by volunteering for the Bend Beautification Program on Friday, June 10. Windermere’s Community Service Day is a beloved summer tradition where the company’s nearly 300 offices across the Western United States close their doors to allow brokers, managers, owners and staff to devote their workday to projects that positively impact the neighborhoods where they live and work.
BEND, OR
Madras $11.3 Million Shared Health & Wellness Campus Opens

((L-R) Jacob Struck, Skanska Superintendent; Renee Alexander, BBT Architects Principal; Emily Boynton, Mosaic Senior Development Officer; Dr. Michael Baker, Jefferson County Public Health Health Services Director; Ricardo Becerril, Compass Project Solutions Inc. President | Photo by Cascade Business News) New Care Era as Mosaic Medical & Jefferson County Public Health...
MADRAS, OR
Franklin Crossing Welcomes Six New Tenants

(Franklin Crossing | Photo courtesy of Northwest Key Commercial Real Estate & Property Management) The Central Oregon business community is thriving with the influx of new companies and expanding businesses. Innovative entrepreneurs and business owners are exemplified in the latest tenants taking up residence in the distinctive Franklin Crossing building in downtown Bend. In 2022, Franklin Crossing welcomed the following new tenants to their already existing and thriving business community.
BEND, OR
Almost-Summer Updates from The Environmental Center

(Photo | Courtesy of The Environmental Center) Last week, our Youth Education director Jackie secured a coveted spot for herself and two local teens on an expedition with the Ocean Plastics Recovery Project to remote wilderness beaches in Katmai, Alaska. During their trip, they learned from environmental scientists, industry professionals...
BEND, OR
Les Schwab to Support 21 Bend Nonprofits with Concert Series Community Program

Les Schwab Tires is using its marquee sponsorship of this year’s Concert Series at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater to advance support for children, families and education in the Bend community. With its presence at 24 of the series’ 51 confirmed concerts, Les Schwab will spotlight longtime community partners to inspire giving, volunteerism and general awareness of the organization’s crucial services.
BEND, OR
Virtual Public Hearing for PLLD20220119, a Subdivision Application for Bachelor View 2

This public hearing will be held via telephone and internet through Zoom. The virtual public hearing will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Zoom Online Meeting Link: bendoregon-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WmSX5Y7ARXGgxyUiQwSM_Q. Call-in Phone Number:. 1-888-788-0099. Access Code:. 834 0697 1760. Event Password:. 845690. Watch live or later via YouTube: youtu.be/66WxrqMI7Dg.
BEND, OR
Bend State of City Address Outlines Major Shifts

((L-R) Mayor Sally Russell, City Manager Eric King and Bend Chamber CEO Katy Brooks | Photo courtesy of Bend Chamber) Outgoing Mayor Reflects on Successes Including Housing & Transportation. Housing and transportation updates — including progress on the $190 million in bond projects approved by voters in 2020 — were...
BEND, OR
Firing Synergy

(AJ Evansen and Sydney Dickson | Photo by Kristine Thomas) Synergy Ceramics Encourages Creativity to Flourish. AJ Evansen, 29, took a pottery class to relieve stress from his other college classes. Sydney Dickson, 22, discovered her love for ceramics in high school. Their paths crossed in Dickson’s garage when they were “throwing clay.”
BEND, OR
Navigating the Supply Chain Storm

(Attendees hear from panel members at the Redmond Economic Development Inc. 2022 Annual Luncheon at Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center | Photo by Simon Mather) Redmond Economic Development Annual Event Outlines Impacts and Insights. Redmond Economic Development Inc. (REDI’s) Annual Luncheon for 2022 featured an exploration of the challenges,...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
Ranger Station is OPEN for Business

10am-3pm Daily beginning Friday, July 1. The unforgettable hum is back! See the 1904 Lazinka Sawmill in action and discover how critical steam-powered sawmills were to families in the High Desert. Ranch Sawmill Demonstration. Monday, June 27. 11am-3pm FREE with Museum admission. Get in the Rhythm of 1904. Put on...
REDMOND, OR
Washington Trust Bank Bend Financial Center to Celebrate Grand Opening on June 8

The Branch will Host an Open House for Central Oregon Community Members. Washington Trust Bank, the largest privately held full-service commercial bank in the Northwest, will celebrate the grand opening of its Bend Financial Center from 3-6pm on Wednesday, June 8. Community members are invited to visit the new branch, located at 1219 NE Third St., Ste. 120, to meet the Bend-based team and explore the many financial services available.
BEND, OR
Traffic Safety Blitz Scheduled for Bend Parkway

Bend Police have seen a recent uptick in excessive speeds and dangerous driving on the Bend Parkway, and as a result are conducting a targeted safety detail on the Bend Parkway beginning Tuesday and running through June 20. The goal of this detail is to reduce speeds, injuries and crashes and to remind people of the risks of speeding, distracted driving and other dangerous behaviors.
BEND, OR

