Learn More about Deschutes County — Apply for County College

Funds to Benefit Low-Income Families throughout Central Oregon. The Family Access Network (FAN) received a $7,500 grant from The Healy Foundation to support FAN’s crucial basic-needs services throughout Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties. The Healy Foundation and FAN align in their missions to advocate for youth and alleviate childhood poverty. FAN advocates coordinate with over 100 community partners each year to connect children in need to school supplies, clothing, food, shelter, positive youth development, and much more, so that they can focus on thriving in school.
