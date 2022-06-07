ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Rent in Central Florida about $240 more than it should be, study says

By Erik Bojnansky, Susan Lundine
 5 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando’s residential rental market is the 13th-most “most overvalued” in the U.S., according to a recent study.

In Orlando, the average rent for a residential unit was $1,999 a month as of May.

This is 13.48% higher than what rents “should be,” based on historical data collected since 2014 from Zillow’s Observed Rental Index (ZORI) on apartments, rented houses, and rented condos.

If rates had followed predictable models, the average rent locally would be $1,761.58 a month.

