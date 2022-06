There is a lot of talk about the incident on the Gateway race when Ross Chastain wrecked Denny Hamlin, and he also had an incident with Chase Eliot. Scott Miller, NASCAR’s senior vice president, commented on whether NASCAR will respond to incidents: “I mean, certainly we don’t like to see things like that, but … we kind of have to let them handle it on their own somewhat,” Miller said, as quoted by motorsport.“And what we saw, while we were annoyed by it, there was no real contact.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO