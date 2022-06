A developer filed plans to build a five-story affordable housing complex atop a currently vacant lot in South L.A. The project is an initiative of Steel Industries, an L.A.-based commercial developer and property management firm led by Steve Lee, who has been active in L.A. real estate for roughly three decades and is working with the Downtown L.A.-based architectural firm PQNK on the 300 block of West 45th Street.

