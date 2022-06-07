ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson marine honored for saving civilian man's life

Lance Cpl. Jacob Hudspeth, a native of Dickson, and a sergeant of the guard with Guard Company, was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for swiftly organizing a response force, rendering aid, and coordinating a handoff with emergency services for a victim of a violent stabbing.

Following the award ceremony, Hudspeth was meritoriously promoted to the rank of corporal.

Col. Robert Sucher, commanding officer, Marine Barracks Washington, recognized Hudspeth during a ceremony held at the "Oldest Post of the Corps" on June 2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSypy_0g3Mj41f00

"Cpl. Hudspeth's actions are commendable," said Sucher. "His ability to maintain situational awareness, react at a moment's notice, and respond to a crisis is indicative of quality training and representative of proficient Marines around the world."

Hudspeth was on duty as sergeant of the guard on May 18 when he received a radio transmission from a fellow Marine standing watch at an adjacent post. That evening, watchstanders at the Marine Barracks Washington Annex reported an injured pedestrian on the corner of L Street SE and 7th Street.

"After we heard the report, we made our way to the victim and saw the individual covered in blood," said Hudspeth. "We brought the victim inside our post and identified five lacerations where they had been stabbed. We used our combat lifesaving gear to pack the wounds with gauze and wrap them up with bandages."

The Marines applied pressure to slow the rate of bleeding until emergency services arrived. According to D.C. first responders, the Marines' rapid response contributed to saving the victim's life.

"It's a good feeling knowing we helped save a life," said Hudspeth. "I was very impressed with my Marines' performance. We feel that our job is very important and take training seriously and it paid off. They were able to do the right thing under pressure."

John Donnelly, Sr., chief of District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services said he's proud of the department's partnership with the Marines.

"This unfortunate incident highlights the value of trained citizens, in this case, the United States Marines, helping someone in need before the arrival of 911 first responders," Donnelly said. "D.C. Fire and EMS is proud to work with the United States Marines. Our partnership over the years has saved lives and made the community safer."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4gij_0g3Mj41f00

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Dickson marine honored for saving civilian man’s life

