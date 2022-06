In front of a stadium full of friends, family and loved ones, 155 West Stanly seniors walked the stage and received their diplomas as part of the 2022 commencement exercises. West Stanly Principal Anne McLendon presided over the ceremony and helped present diplomas with assistant principals Linsdey Merritt and Marty Ingram, along with West Stanly teacher Thomas LaBianca. Representing Stanly County Schools were Board of Education members Glenda Gibson and Carla Poplin, as well as Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Dr. Kecia Coln.

STANLY COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO