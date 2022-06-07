ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

WellSpan Health appoints COO

 2 days ago

Faraaz Yousuf is the new executive vice president and COO of York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health. Mr. Yousuf, who stepped into the new role June 6,...

WellSpan opens the system’s first outpatient interventional radiology practice in Chambersburg

WellSpan Health today announced the opening of its first practice location to perform minimally invasive outpatient vascular procedures. Under the direction of Dr. Andrew Mullins and Dr. Aditya Sharma, WellSpan Cardiovascular Interventional Radiology will offer full-service vein care including evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment. “This practice is enhancing the way we...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Daily Local News

Medic 93 to shut down in Chester County areas served by 2 closed hospitals

READING — Earlier this year, Chester County lost Jennersville Hospital and Brandywine Hospital, both closed by Tower Health. Later this year, areas served by those hospitals will lose the services of West Reading-based Tower Health Advanced Life Support ambulances, known as Tower Direct. On Tuesday morning, Dr. Charles F....
FOX 43

SCI Camp Hill holds hiring fair

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The State Department of Corrections is looking to fill more than two dozen open positions at SCI Camp Hill in Cumberland County. Officials said it's crucial for them to fill these roles quickly; like many other industries, the Department of Corrections is facing a shortage of workers.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster, Dauphin Co. electric rates may see increases

(WHTM) — County government electric bills in Lancaster and Dauphin Counties could be increasing soon. Texas-based Talen Energy Supply, an electric vendor that both counties use, filed for bankruptcy last month. “The pricing was locked in and we were very happy with that price, but now with energy costs...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

Pediatricians rally at the Pennsylvania State Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The American Academy of Pediatrics rallied at the Pennsylvania Capitol on Wednesday, calling for efficient care for children. The Pennsylvania doctors focused on three main topics — authorization reform, investments in childhood education, and Medicaid coverage. “Like I said I hope that everyone can hear that in how much this program […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

New housing development coming to York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A massive housing project, Freedom Square, is coming to York County and it will almost be like a brand new town. The project is just outside of Dover in York County and it will include nearly 2,500 homes ranging from houses, apartments and senior living.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

5th annual Pennsylvania Ice Cream Trail features Berks County creamery

This summer, Pennsylvanians can beat the heat and get a sweet treat by visiting any of the 30 creameries that make up the 2022 Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail. On Thursday, the Department of Community and Economic Development Acting Secretary Neil Weaver, Deputy Secretary of Tourism, Film & Marketing Carrie Fischer Lepore, and Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding visited Perrydell Farm and Dairy in York County to sprinkle some summer fun and kick off the fifth annual Ice Cream Trail.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Martin/Aument Propose Bill To Empower PA Families In Education

HARRISBURG – Lancaster County Sens. Scott Martin and Ryan Aument plan to introduce a bill to address discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation in PA schools. It’s in response to concerns both senators have received from parents that age-inappropriate conversations about these sensitive topics are occurring prematurely and without parental knowledge. The senators published a webpage to answer questions about the bill’s language and dispel any myths or misunderstandings about its intent. According to the webpage and the cosponsor memo for the proposal, the measure prohibits classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation for pre-kindergarten through fifth grade, consistent with the timeline for when the existing academic standards on general sex education begins in sixth grade. It would require adherence to existing state standards of age-appropriate content for any discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation that occur in grades 6-12. It would also prohibit a school from withholding information from parents in accordance with existing state and federal laws and increase transparency by requiring public schools to develop a policy for notifying parents when there is a change to a student’s services or monitoring. The bill also protects LGBTQ students by providing critical exemptions if it can be reasonably demonstrated that parental notification would result in abuse or abandonment of a minor.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Tour a tiny home in Harrisburg, Lancaster

(WHTM) — A Harrisburg-based nonprofit is showcasing its tiny home model beginning June 9 in both Lancaster and Harrisburg and the public has the opportunity to tour it. The tiny home is built through the Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania and is a model of the fifteen homes that will be constructed south of PennDOT’s Riverfront […]
HARRISBURG, PA
VISTA.Today

Home to Six of Pennsylvania’s 50 Highest-Scoring School Districts, Chester County No Longer Boasts No. 1

Chester County is home to six of the 50 highest-scoring school districts in Pennsylvania for 2022, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. For the first time in seven years, Unionville-Chadds Ford did not take the top spot in both Chester County and the entire state. The 3,932-student school district ranked fourth in the state, two spots behind No. 2 Tredyffrin-Easttown.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

'Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail' returning to Pennsylvania for the fifth year

On June 9, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver, Deputy Secretary of Tourism, Film & Marketing Carrie Fischer Lepore, and Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding kicked off the fifth annual "Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail" by visiting Perrydell Farm and Dairy in York County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Person struck by train in Lancaster City, coroner notified

LANCASTER, Pa. — According to emergency dispatch, the Lancaster County Coroner was notified of a person was struck by a train in Lancaster County on Thursday night. The incident occurred along the Lancaster Amtrak mainline and Dillerville Road around 8:40 p.m. Dispatch also confirmed the Lancaster County coroner has...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

New Hope Ministries provides gas cards to people in need

As some families struggle to pay rising gas prices, a Susquehanna Valley organization is helping them come up with the cash. New Hope Ministries is providing gas cards to families in need. With prices surging even higher, the demand for the cards is also on the rise. Cristine Rhone, of...
NEW HOPE, PA

