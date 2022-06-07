ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How easy is it to get a gun in Charlotte? This is what current law allows

By Evan Santiago
Another round of mass shootings across the nation this past weekend left 15 people dead with more than 60 others wounded.

The violence came weeks after devastating shootings at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

In the wake of nationwide mourning, citizens and elected leaders across the country are pushing for tighter gun laws, including in North Carolina .

Here’s what state law prohibits and allows when it comes to buying and owning a gun in North Carolina:

Age limits

For purchases from a licensed dealer, buyers must be 18 years or older to buy a long gun , such as a rifle or a shotgun. They must be 21 years or older to buy a handgun. However, the rules change in regards to private sales.

Although the law prohibits licensed dealers from selling handguns to individuals under 21, as long as a pistol permit is presented, people 18 years or older can purchase a handgun through a private seller.

Permit laws

In North Carolina, permits are required for the purchase of a handgun but not for long guns.

Registration of a firearm

Owners of firearms are not required to register their weapons under state law, regardless of whether the weapon is a handgun or a long gun.

Background checks

North Carolina’s background check laws state that for private long gun sales , a background check is not required.

However, for the private sale of a handgun, a Pistol Purchase Permit issued by the sheriff in the county where the firearm is bought, or a Concealed Handgun Permit issued by the state is required.

Because a permit is required by North Carolina for the purchase of a handgun, criminal background checks are run on prospective buyers.

Waiting periods

North Carolina does not require prospective purchasers of firearms to withstand a waiting period.

Red flag laws

There are currently no red flag gun laws in place in the state of North Carolina. In 2021, North Carolina Democrats rolled out House Bill 525 , also known as the Extreme Risk Protection Orders Act, but the bill was eventually rejected.

HB 525 would have allowed North Carolina judges to identify individuals who pose a threat of danger to themselves or others, thereby limiting their access to firearms.

Open carry laws

There is no state law in North Carolina that prohibits open carry without a permit, though some municipalities throughout the state have banned it.

Assault weapons

There is no ban on assault weapons currently in place in the state of North Carolina. However, Gov. Roy Cooper recently called upon Congress to pass tighter gun laws and reinstate a federal ban on assault weapons, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Comments / 36

michael morgan
5d ago

once again the article and author are MISLEADING.the general public is not allowed to own assault weapons. an AR is not an assault weapon. as with most things "journalist" report on they regurgitate things they've heard they never investigate what the facts are.

Reply(10)
15
Anon Ymus
5d ago

it ain't that easy...I bought a WW2 Era rifle at auction. my CCW expired so I had to do a background check which didn't clear immediately for some reason...took a week to buy essentially a non firing piece of history! explain to me again how easy it is

Reply(1)
8
Pamela Jones
5d ago

Article does not say, nor imply that it is “easy”. No license for long guns, including the WW2 rifle that someone in this thread said they had to wait so long for. Background check only for handguns. No license for any purchase, only concealed carry permit if one wants that. Open carry allowed by state, but not all cities. In my opinion, that does make it relatively easy to buy and own a gun in NC. Some just like to complain.

Reply(6)
3
