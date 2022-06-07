ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford County, PA

Former Bradford County Coroner headed to trial on theft charges

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
 5 days ago

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – The former Bradford County Coroner charged with stealing more than $400,000 from an ambulance service while he was CEO is scheduled to go to trial next month.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, which will be prosecuting the case, told 18 News that the Trial for Tom Carman is slated to begin the week of July 18. Opening statements in the trial will follow the jury selection.

The trial will start almost a year after Carman was arrested in July 2021 for allegedly stealing $431,913 from Western Alliance Emergency Ambulance Service. Carman had control of the WAES finances from 2014 to 2019.

The criminal complaint filed at the time of his arrest said that Carman allegedly stole the money while he was also the Bradford County Coroner.

Carman was then scheduled to appear in court on October 28, 2021 for a preliminary hearing; however, he waived that appearance.

In 2019, Carman resigned as the CEO of Western Alliance EMS amid financial problems. He said at the time of his resignation that he wanted to focus on being the county coroner.

Just weeks before his arrest, Carman became the subject of a separate investigation by the Luzerne County District Attorney after a video posted on social media allegedly showed him attempting to meet a 15-year-old boy for sex. Carman resigned as coroner a day after the video surfaced.

