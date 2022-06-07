ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

Memorial Regional Hospital earns ACC advanced heart failure accreditation

By Cailey Gleeson ( Twitter
beckershospitalreview.com
 2 days ago

Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Regional Hospital recently became the fourth institution in the U.S. to earn an advanced heart failure accreditation from...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Click10.com

Procedure treats and reduces risk of stroke

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – An estimated five percent of the population is walking around with a risk factor for stroke, a condition called carotid artery disease but there’s a procedure that can treat the condition and prevent the risk of future strokes. Slawek Cegielski, 63, considers himself a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

COVID-19 sub-variant positivity rates, rise across South Florida

MIAMI – The new COVID-19 sub-variants, BA. 4 and BA.5 are behind the latest new surge in South Florida. The new variants originate from South Arica and are now in South Florida. The Premier Medical Laboratory Services, said they found three cases in Miami-Dade. “They are much more transmissible...
FLORIDA STATE
thewestsidegazette.com

Students at Fort Lauderdale School Surprised with Free College Scholarships

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – At Fort Lauderdale’s Madeleine Halmos Academy and Jack & Jill Learning Center, all 87 students and future graduating 5th graders, are set to receive two-year Florida college plan scholarships. (Source BreakNews Click 10) About Carma Henry 19836 Articles. Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper...
CBS Miami

Miami Proud: Marine biologist recovers from life-changing incident with remarkable determination

MIAMI - In November of 2020, CBS4 first featured Kemit-Amon Lewis, the athletic marine biologist was visiting the Broward Health team that saved him after a near-death experience.He experienced a rare bacterial infection, of unknown origin, that led to septic shock, organ failure, and subsequent amputation of his right leg, right hand, left fingers and left toes. His journey as an amputee was just beginning."One of the first things that they did was reassure me was that I would be diving again I would be on the tennis court, be dancing again," said Lewis. Initially, he would have to re-learn all...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hollywood, FL
Health
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
City
Hollywood, FL
wvua23.com

DCH to hire 100 in week-long job event

West AlabamaWorks and DCH Health System will host a virtual hiring event from Wednesday, June 8 to Wednesday, June 15 to fill more than 100 full-time and part-time positions across the system’s three hospitals. Director of Employment and Workforce Development Kelly Nichols said the COVID-19 pandemic emphasized the value...
JOBS
nativesdaily.com

Non-Equity Country Clubs in Boca Raton, FL

It is common knowledge that Boca Raton, Florida is home to some of the most exclusive golf and country club communities in the whole of the United States. Each of the excellent country clubs in Boca Raton has its one-of-a-kind collection of first-rate facilities and the greatest luxury amenities and services, in addition to providing its members with a varied variety of stunning residences situated within a lovely tropical environment. Boca Raton country club is known for providing the highest level of luxury living in South Florida. These clubs are known for their world-class championship golf courses, robust tennis programmers with perfectly maintained courts, state-of-the-art fitness facilities, lavish spas, and a variety of fine dining options.
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Failure#Accreditation#Physicians#Acc
vigourtimes.com

Tech founder buys three Miami homes from longtime owners for $93M

Three oceanfront homes in Golden Beach, Fla., have sold for a combined $93 million in what has been marked as the largest residential sale in Miami-Dade County. At the time, only one of the homes had officially hit the market. But Phillip Ragon, the billionaire founder of the technology company...
MIAMI, FL
bocaratontribune.com

TEMPLE BETH EL OF BOCA RATON WELCOMES 4TH FULL-TIME RABBI TO THEIR CLERGY TEAM

Boca Raton, FL (June 7, 2022) As one of our country’s most highly respected Reform congregations established in 1967, Temple Beth El of Boca Raton, continues to grow and will welcome Rabbi Elana Rabishaw as their 4th full-time rabbi as of July 1, 2022. She will join the dedicated clergy team that currently includes Rabbi Dan Levin, Rabbi Jessica Spitalnic Mates, Rabbi Greg Weisman, Cantor Lori Brock, Cantorial Soloists Michelle Auslander Cohen and Jake Harris.
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
click orlando

Florida hairstylist waits year and a half for unemployment benefits

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Carsa Craighton has been waiting since December 2020 to have more than $4,000 in state unemployment benefits reissued to her Way2Go debit card after the Department of Economic Opportunity took the funds back. “It’s too much,” she told News 6. “It’s been going on too long,...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
californianewswire.com

Pompano Beach CRA Seeks Restaurant Developer/Operator for Prime Site: Restaurant to Anchor Old Town Arts and Entertainment District

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Jun 09, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Pompano Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) is seeking sealed proposals from qualified respondents for the development and operations of a restaurant located in the “Old Town Arts and Entertainment District” in the City of Pompano Beach. The purpose of this Request For Proposal (RFP) process is to select a qualified respondent with proven experience, financial resources, and professional expertise to design, renovate and construct a new restaurant on this pivotal site. The City will receive sealed proposals until 2:00 p.m. (local), Monday, July 11, 2022.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
thenewtropic.com

Honoring Samuel: Collecting soil from his lynching site

In collaboration with the Equal Justice Initiative, the Palm Beach County Remembrance Project Coalition — which includes Spady Cultural Museum Director Charlene Farrington — will host a soil collection ceremony paying homage to a lynching victim who died in 1926. The ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m....
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

2 sisters overcome obstacles and graduate together

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A graduation ceremony turned into a “sister act,” as the siblings shared the stage after a remarkable journey. Overcoming obstacles is their middle name. One teen walked across the stage as a distinguished high school graduate, and her sister turned the tassel at just 15 years old.
DAVIE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

One big, hair-raising plunge from 88 feet: Fort Lauderdale unveils new world-class diving tower

Almost 100 feet up in the air, a man lifted his arms to the sun as if performing some kind of ritual. “What are you going to do?” the announcer yelled up at him. “A triple-half,” he replied, only somewhat audibly. Then he tilted off the board and flew. The man is Steven LoBue, former high-diving World Champion, and the board is the first permanent 27-meter high-diving platform in the Western ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy