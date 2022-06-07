The Iowa Primary Live
It is Primary Day in Iowa. Polls close at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7th, setting the stage for an evening of election returns that will determine the general election ballot in November. Among the key races are the Democrats vying for a spot against likely-Republican nominee Charles Grassley in the U.S. Senate race. Republicans in central Iowa are choosing a candidate to challenge Democrat Cindy Axne in the U.S. House race as well.Primary Night Election Results
Chief Political correspondent Dave Price is anchoring a Primary Night special exclusively on who13.com with the ‘Original Insiders’ – Democrat Jerry Crawford and Republican Mike Mahaffey – as well as other guests to breakdown the returns and look ahead to November.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.
Comments / 0