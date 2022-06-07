ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Mystery novel set in Detroit suburb follows gay couple who solve murder

By Duante Beddingfield, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 5 days ago

LGBTQ readers and mystery lovers have a new book series to dive into. Detroit-area native Frank Anthony Polito’s “Renovated to Death” follows a young, hip, gay couple who find a dead body while renovating a home in the fictional Detroit neighborhood suburb of Pleasant Woods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oNZIW_0g3MhHUH00

A Lambda Literary Award winner, Polito based the lead characters on himself and his partner, Craig. Like the protagonists, the pair are also an author and actor who lived in New York City before appearing on HGTV’s “House Hunters,” where they bought a 1920s Craftsman house in a historic Detroit suburb they then begin renovating themselves.

An author talk and signing will be held Tuesday, June 7 at Pages Bookshop, 19560 Grand River Ave., in Detroit, from 6 to 7 p.m.

Polito brings his real-life DIY and reality TV experience to the new Domestic Partners in Crime book series. The series falls neatly into the subgenre of “cozy mystery,” quirky stories set in small, close-knit communities where sex and violence take place between the scenes instead of on the pages. The subgenre is typically dominated gently, elderly female lead characters and is typically marketed toward older female readers.

Polito said his editor suggested the idea of a gay couple with a DIY home reality show who solve mysteries together “to show that cozies aren’t just for little old ladies.”

“And I’m hoping,” he added, “that heterosexual, middle-aged or older ladies who maybe think they have a certain perception of what being gay is like will read this and see that we’re just like everybody else. We just want to live our lives and be happy and figure out who killed the guy that got pushed down the staircase.

“I also want people who live here to feel like they’re in the know and have fun when they see locations mentioned like Fernridge and Royal Heights."

PopSugar said “Renovated to Death” “just might be the perfect cozy mystery,” but Polito reveals he’s already putting finishing touches on the follow-up.

The title: “Rehearsed to Death.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Detroit Free Press

Motor City celebrates 50 years of Pride: What started as a protest is now a celebration

Detroit's first Pride event was a protest. Banners and signs reading "Repeal All Anti-Gay Laws" and "Full Civil Rights for Gay People" waved in the streets of Detroit. "It was a big step to be out publicly, but that was the point of it. They wanted to be visible and heard," said 58-year-old Tim Retzloff, LGBTQ+ studies and history professor at Michigan State University.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Cinema Detroit and Detroit Hives celebrate bees with help from a Nicolas Cage cult classic

"Oh no! Not the bees!" If you're not up on your Nicolas Cage memes, this snippet of dialogue is screamed by the actor in a scene from 2006's "The Wicker Man." It's one of his more buzzworthy cinematic moments, at least in terms of social media sharing. It also explains the name of the event "Yes, The Bees!," which is happening Sunday in Detroit and includes a movie and a field trip illustrating the importance of bees to all living things. ...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Society
City
Gay, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Urban camping returns to the Dequindre Cut

Not every nature lover has the time for a full-on camping expedition. The planning is demanding, and it's not always easy to venture beyond city limits when we want a woodsy ambiance. This summer, one of Detroit's major landmarks is being converted into a temporary campsite for one night in late July.  Roots to Rise...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Event brings dental care and Detroit Lions to local students

Most trips to the dentist don't include a live DJ or meeting a Detroit Lions football player, but for some Detroit students, that's exactly what happened.  In the Brenda Scott Academy gymnasium on Friday, approximately 300 students at the school received free dental screening and care to the sound of today's top hits. Children were offered glitter...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Frank Anthony#Mystery Novel#Racism#Pleasant Woods#Pages Bookshop#Domestic Partners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
The Detroit Free Press

Monica Conyers' fight to get on August ballot denied by federal appeals court

Former Detroit City Councilwoman Monica Conyers' effort to get on the August ballot has been quashed again, this time Friday by a federal appeals court. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit, based in Cincinnati, ruled that Conyers remains disqualified for the position of Wayne County executive. The ruling cemented the original determination by Wayne County Clerk Cathy Garrett that Conyers is ineligible because of a state law banning public officeholders convicted of a felony from holding...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Your Week in metro Detroit: Capitol hearing unlike anything I've seen

I’m Todd Spangler, the longtime Washington, D.C. correspondent for the Free Press. (Don’t ask how long, just trust me.) You probably know by now that last Thursday the select U.S. House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021 held its first prime-time hearing. Maybe you watched and maybe you didn’t — but if you didn’t, believe me, it was a doozy.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy