There's been a string of food recalls recently, including a major recall on Jif peanut butter and. . Now, another recall has been announced, this time on a fan-favorite food: cheese! According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Paris Brothers, Inc. based in Kansas City, Missouri issued a voluntary recall of eight different types of cheeses due to possible listeria contamination including Cottonwood River Cheddar, D'amir Brie Double Crème French Brie, Milton Prairie Breeze White Cheddar Style, Milton Tomato Garlic Cheddar, Paris Brothers Mild Cheddar, Paris Brothers Colby Jack, Paris Brothers Pepper Jack, and Cervasi Pecorino Romano.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO