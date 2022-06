Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health broke ground June 8 on its $169 million expansion project at Matthews (N.C.) Medical Center. The project includes a four-story, 150,000-square-foot tower and a 50,000-square-foot renovation, Novant Health said in a news release. The new tower will have 20 new patient beds, seven operating rooms, three endoscopy suites, a post-anesthesia care unit, an ambulatory care unit and three cardiac suites.

