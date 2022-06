Before you think twice about eating grapes in favor of that bowl of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, we have an icy hack for you. Frozen grapes are not a new thing. In fact, the concept of freezing grapes and then enjoying them as a cool snack on a hot day or popping them into a drink to cool them down has been around for a while. Per NPR, when the outlet asked listeners how they beat the heat during warmer months, frozen grapes were a common suggestion. One individual offered, "You use them as ice cubes, or you say you pop them in your mouth just like tiny slushies." In fact, cut-up frozen grapes in a mesher are also a parent's secret weapon for soothing an unhappy, teething baby (per PopSugar).

