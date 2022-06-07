As Detroit Tigers' Austin Meadows returns, Jeimer Candelario (shoulder) lands on injured list

Detroit Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows , sidelined since May 16 with vertigo symptoms, has returned from the injured list and will play against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

But the Tigers are dealing with another injury.

Third baseman Jeimer Candelario has been placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Monday, with a left shoulder subluxation suffered in Sunday's loss to the New York Yankees . His injury opened a spot for Meadows on the active roster.

Before landing on the injured list, Meadows hit .267 with 12 walks and 14 strikeouts, though the 27-year-old had a career-low .347 slugging percentage while awaiting his first home run in a Tigers uniform.

The Tigers acquired Meadows on April 5 , three days before Opening Day, from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for infielder Isaac Paredes and a 2022 competitive round-B draft pick (No. 71 overall).

Meadows played four games for Triple-A Toledo as part of his rehab assignment, hitting .154 (2-for-13) with one home run, two RBIs, two walks and three strikeouts. He spent three games in right field and one as the designated hitter.

As for Candelario, the 28-year-old has been scuffling offensively for the entire season. He is hitting .181 with five home runs, 11 walks and 47 strikeouts in 52 games.

His homer total is tied for the team lead with Jonathan Schoop.

Among 159 qualified hitters, Candelario — a switch-hitter — ranks 154th with a 59 wRC+. Two of his teammates have matched his poor performance at the plate: Schoop's 59 wRC+ ranks 155th, ahead of Javier Báez's 54 wRC+ at 158th.

In 2021, Candelario hit .271 and tied for MLB's lead with 42 doubles.

