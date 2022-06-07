ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

As Detroit Tigers' Austin Meadows returns, Jeimer Candelario (shoulder) lands on injured list

By Evan Petzold, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 5 days ago

Detroit Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows , sidelined since May 16 with vertigo symptoms, has returned from the injured list and will play against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

But the Tigers are dealing with another injury.

Third baseman Jeimer Candelario has been placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Monday, with a left shoulder subluxation suffered in Sunday's loss to the New York Yankees . His injury opened a spot for Meadows on the active roster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20SGQK_0g3MgxaI00

YANKEES CRUSH ROOKIE: Elvin Rodriguez, pitch tipping and lessons learned at Yankee Stadium

JAVIER BÁEZ EXPLAINS: 'There's no excuse' for career-high chase rate, whiffing at sliders

Before landing on the injured list, Meadows hit .267 with 12 walks and 14 strikeouts, though the 27-year-old had a career-low .347 slugging percentage while awaiting his first home run in a Tigers uniform.

The Tigers acquired Meadows on April 5 , three days before Opening Day, from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for infielder Isaac Paredes and a 2022 competitive round-B draft pick (No. 71 overall).

Meadows played four games for Triple-A Toledo as part of his rehab assignment, hitting .154 (2-for-13) with one home run, two RBIs, two walks and three strikeouts. He spent three games in right field and one as the designated hitter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13sLU9_0g3MgxaI00

As for Candelario, the 28-year-old has been scuffling offensively for the entire season. He is hitting .181 with five home runs, 11 walks and 47 strikeouts in 52 games.

His homer total is tied for the team lead with Jonathan Schoop.

Among 159 qualified hitters, Candelario — a switch-hitter — ranks 154th with a 59 wRC+. Two of his teammates have matched his poor performance at the plate: Schoop's 59 wRC+ ranks 155th, ahead of Javier Báez's 54 wRC+ at 158th.

In 2021, Candelario hit .271 and tied for MLB's lead with 42 doubles.

Contact Evan Petzold at epetzold@freepress.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanPetzold . Read more on the Detroit Tigers and sign up for our Tigers newsletter .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: As Detroit Tigers' Austin Meadows returns, Jeimer Candelario (shoulder) lands on injured list

Comments / 0

Related
The Detroit Free Press

Bashing at Comerica Park done by Blue Jays, not Detroit Tigers in 10-1 loss

A rainbow appeared in the sky over Comerica Park following a 26-minute rain delay Friday night, the only in-game treat for Detroit Tigers fans as the organization began its "Summer Bash Weekend" with a crippling performance. The Tigers have promoted the celebration — scheduled from Friday though Sunday — since the beginning of the month, but for Friday's series opener, Toronto Blue Jays fans appeared to outnumber Tigers supporters in the lower bowl behind home plate. ...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Miguel Cabrera slugging at 39; here's how his 2022 compares with greats in other sports

With his 0-for-4 performance against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera dropped his batting average this season to .291. Cabrera has been flirting with hitting .300 all season — his average topped out at .326 on April 23, as he picked up career hit No. 3,000, then fell as low as .247 a couple weeks later — as he chases a milestone for the ages … or, more accurately, one for...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Lions young defensive tackle John Penisini announces surprise NFL retirement

Defensive tackle John Penisini has announced his retirement from the NFL, days after sitting out the Detroit Lions’ mandatory minicamp. “I have made the decision To retire from football,” Penisini, 25, wrote in an Instagram post early Saturday. “I’m definitely going to miss my teammates in the coaching staff but I’m glad I got to experience it. I’m happy and excited for whatever life has for me.”
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Javier Báez
Person
Austin Meadows
Person
Jonathan Schoop
Person
Jeimer Candelario
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy