San Antonio, TX

San Antonio is having a 'Yellow Day.' Here's what it means according to CPS Energy's new system

By Jess Elizarraras
 5 days ago
The new "Beat the Heat" color-coded system will be updated on social media and through CPS Energy's...

Comments / 26

Dean Smith
5d ago

I flat REFUSE to follow any of this nonsense. I will keep my AC at 70 or 72 and that's it PERIOD. I will let the climate cult folks sweat to death so I can stay cool. This is NOT 1979 but it sure feels like it. Another democrat jimmy carter spoke the exact way. And another thing. Let people lose power in 100 degree temps and watch a bunch of them die specially the elderly. Ercot and cps better get ready for massive law suits.

Reply(2)
5
5150
5d ago

I’ve lived all over the U.S. never had problems with electricity in very cold weather storms and very hot weather CPS is becoming really annoying

Reply
3
Common.Sense
5d ago

Electric automobiles are on the verge of causing the power grid to collapse! What a disaster if this occurs!!!

Reply(1)
4
