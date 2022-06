A new recycling location is officially being announced to replace the bins removed from the Memorial Park and Park and Ride sites. The new location will be in back of Opportunity Knox at 17604 Coshocton Ave. in Mount Vernon. As a reminder, all City of Mount Vernon residents are entitled to free curbside recycling through their trash hauler, but this site will provide an additional option for all county residents to use.

KNOX COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO