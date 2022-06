Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Election’s Office reports that several thousand additional ballots have now been tabulated since election night. In the Sonora Council race, where the top two vote-getters will win the seats, Andy Merrill remains in first place with 509 votes, and Suzanne Cruz has moved into second place with 469 votes. In third is Kurt Bryant with 441 and Darren Duez is in fourth with 328. On Election Night, Bryant held a five vote lead over Cruz, so that race has flipped.

SONORA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO