Portsmouth, NH

Forum to discuss impact of COVID-19 on mental health in the business community

 5 days ago
PORTSMOUTH – The Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth is partnering with NAMI New Hampshire to host a roundtable discussion on Thursday, June 9 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. to highlight the importance of mental health resources available to employers and their employees and families in Portsmouth and throughout New Hampshire.

Participants address the impact of COVID-19 on mental health in the business community, the importance of supporting the mental wellbeing of our workforce and their families, innovative solutions to support employees, and the resources and programs available to address current and future mental health challenges in the workplace.

Participants include: Susan Stearns, Executive Director, NAMI New Hampshire; Justin Looser, New Hampshire Administrative Market Director of Behavioral Health for HCA Healthcare – Portsmouth Regional Hospital, Parkland Medical Center in Derry, and Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester; and Dennis Walker, LICSW, Vice President of Clinical Operations – Emergency Services and Intake, Seacoast Mental Health Center. The roundtable discussion will be moderated by Ben VanCamp, President, Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth.

The roundtable event is free and open to the public both in-person and virtually. Register here to attend in-person or join virtually through Zoom. A link will be sent in an event confirmation email.

