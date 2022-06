Set to debut in early June, an original Visit Lake Tahoe brand and associated marketing campaign will share what defines Lake Tahoe with guests from around the world. “This initiative was a collaborative effort that involved representatives from the entire community to address pertinent issues that will help guide our future,” said Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority President Carol Chaplin. “We appreciate that enthusiastic support and passionate input to arrive at the new Visit Lake Tahoe brand.”

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO