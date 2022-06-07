ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool & Manchester City Earmark Arsenal Striker Bukayo Saka As Future Transfer Target

By Neil Andrew
 2 days ago

Liverpool and Manchester City are both interested in Arsenal starlet Bukayo Saka according to a report.

(Photo by Sergio Ruiz / PRESSINPHOTO)

The winger has two years left on his current deal at the Gunners and his form for both club and country over the past three seasons has caught the eyes of the Premier League's top two clubs according to the Daily Mail .

The 20-year-old has established himself as one of the main players in Mikel Arteta's young team and scored 12 goals and assisted 7 times in 43 appearances across all competitions during the last campaign.

There was a huge blow to Arsenal however as their top-four challenge finally ran out of steam and they were pipped to the post by North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the chase for that elusive Champions League spot.

Arsenal's failure to qualify for Europe's biggest club competition will mean they are conscious that the contract situation of their outstanding talent remains unresolved as he enters his final two years.

The publication suggests that whilst Liverpool and Manchester City are keen on Saka, they are unlikely to be able to afford a deal during this summer's transfer window as they focus on other priorities.

It could mean however that if Saka runs his contract down, his services will be very much obtainable in the near future.

Yardbarker



The German Champions have been in negotiations with Liverpool for their star man Sadio Mane but if that deal breaks down they may look elsewhere in the North West of England. Leroy Sane joined Bayern Munich from Manchester City in 2020 so history may repeat itself if the Mane deal cannot get over the line.
SPORTbible



Liverpool are targeting £30 million PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, as Jürgen Klopp is seeking to strengthen his ageing engine room this summer. According to Sky Sports, the Merseyside club are one of four Premier League sides tracking the Ivory Coast international. The 24-year-old is said to be very interested in making the switch to the English top-flight, with Chelsea, Manchester United, and Newcastle also interested in acquiring his services.
