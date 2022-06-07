Liverpool & Manchester City Earmark Arsenal Striker Bukayo Saka As Future Transfer Target
Liverpool and Manchester City are both interested in Arsenal starlet Bukayo Saka according to a report.
The winger has two years left on his current deal at the Gunners and his form for both club and country over the past three seasons has caught the eyes of the Premier League's top two clubs according to the Daily Mail .
The 20-year-old has established himself as one of the main players in Mikel Arteta's young team and scored 12 goals and assisted 7 times in 43 appearances across all competitions during the last campaign.
There was a huge blow to Arsenal however as their top-four challenge finally ran out of steam and they were pipped to the post by North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the chase for that elusive Champions League spot.
Arsenal's failure to qualify for Europe's biggest club competition will mean they are conscious that the contract situation of their outstanding talent remains unresolved as he enters his final two years.
The publication suggests that whilst Liverpool and Manchester City are keen on Saka, they are unlikely to be able to afford a deal during this summer's transfer window as they focus on other priorities.
It could mean however that if Saka runs his contract down, his services will be very much obtainable in the near future.
