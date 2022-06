Ava Bradshaw is used to being recognized as the best player when she walks on the softball field. This week, Gatorade has recognized her has the best player in Michigan. A sophomore pitcher for South Lyon, Bradshaw was named the Gatorade Michigan Softball Player of the Year for 2022 on Thursday, becoming the first player from South Lyon to earn the honor.

SOUTH LYON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO