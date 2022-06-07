ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Wanted: Columbus Police looking for 2022 wanted violent offenders

By Jolyn Hannah
 5 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – Columbus Police Department has released a updated list of its 2022 wanted violent criminal offenders and are asking for help from the public in locating each person listed .

Police said no one should attempt to apprehend these individuals under any circumstances.

Anyone who knows anything about any of these individuals should call 911.

Steve Paulo
5d ago

Looks like repeat offenders and the jail isn’t working. We need jail that makes people not to come back. Jail needs to be tougher on criminals. They should get only 3 hours a day for sleep and 30 minute lunch breaks. It should not be a vacation home for plotting your next scheme.

