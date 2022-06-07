Rams rookie RB Kyren Williams has surgery on broken foot
Los Angeles Rams rookie running back Kyren Williams had surgery to repair a broken foot suffered in practice recently, head coach Sean McVay told the media Tuesday (via Rams Wire’s Cameron DaSilva).
Williams, a fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame, is expected to return during training camp.
The Rams already have a talented offensive backfield, headlined by Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson, but the departure of Sony Michel could give Williams an opportunity to carve out a role in his first NFL season once he’s back to full strength.
