Rams rookie RB Kyren Williams has surgery on broken foot

Rüñ Īt Bäčk! Exquisitely outfitted quarterback Cam Newton is back in the headlines and he’s making comments on a podcast. Newton recently sat down with The Pivot Podcast to discuss his career in football and you know he couldn’t resist sharing his thoughts about what real women should and shouldn’t do as well. The NFL free agent made sure to clean up his original statements about how “baddies don’t cook anymore.” Newton pointed to what HIS mother and grandmother did in the house growing up and compared them to not one, but two entire generations of women, suggesting that the Millennial and Gen-Z women don’t cook nor do they know how to let a man lead. This time around, he threw men under the bus as well, for a little razzle-dazzle, saying that men should work to be better listeners. Interestingly enough, Cam also opened up about having a child out of wedlock, bringing him to a whopping total of seven children (five of which he fathered biologically).

NFL ・ 20 HOURS AGO