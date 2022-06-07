ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eight Gamecocks Garner Nine Pre-Season All-SEC Slots from Athlon Sports

Cover picture for the articleEight South Carolina Gamecocks garnered nine spots on the four 2022 pre-season All-SEC teams as selected by Athlon Sports. Cornerback Cam Smith is the lone Gamecock listed on the pre-season first-team All-SEC unit, according to Athlon Sports. Wide receiver Josh Vann and tight end...

