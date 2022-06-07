Jamestown Mayor Remarks On Gun Legislation

On June 10th, 2022, New York State Troopers arrested Christopher Tilley, 53, of Jamestown, for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs. Tilley was pulled over on Route 60 in Fredonia for traffic violations during which time he displayed multiple signs of drug impairment. Tilley was placed under arrest after failing several SFSTs, transported to SP Fredonia and evaluated by a New York State Police Drug Recognition Expert who determined that Tilley was impaired. Tilley provided a blood sample at Brooks Memorial Hospital and was transported back to SP Fredonia for processing. After processing, Tilley was issued tickets and released. Tilley is scheduled to appear in the town of Pomfret Court next month.
Comments / 1