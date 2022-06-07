National mayors group adopts Horrigan co-sponsored resolution on immigrant opportunities

The United States Conference of Mayors recently adopted a resolution sponsored by Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and others advocating for a plan to attract and sustain immigrant populations as a means of economic growth.

The resolution, which was co-sponsored by Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean J. Trantalis and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, urges federal policymakers to enact a "Heartland Visa" program, which is designed to strengthen local economies and workforces by attracting skilled immigrants and entrepreneurs to cities with slowed or declining immigrant populations.

“Attracting talented immigrants to Akron would mean further boosting our housing market, municipal finances, entrepreneurial ecosystem, and our labor market," Mayor Horrigan said in a written statement to the Beacon Journal. "Skilled immigrants are highly entrepreneurial and Akron is well-positioned as an entrepreneurial hub so it makes a perfect match.”

Though Akron experienced a 4% population decline between the 2010 and 2020 census, its North Hill neighborhood's population boomed so much so that the ward that encompasses the neighborhood will likely have to be split up in upcoming redistricting processes. The area is a popular resettlement spot for immigrants and international refugees.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, sharp declines in immigration have exacerbated demographic and economic decline. 83% of U.S. counties, including Summit, would have experienced a greater population growth between 2017 and 2021 if immigration sustained its 2016 levels.

“Skilled immigration is a powerful ingredient of our city and regional economy,” said Horrigan said. “I know that attracting talented and entrepreneurial immigrants to our community boosts economic opportunity for our residents, helps our city grow, and enables us to meet the challenges of tomorrow."

Reporter Abbey Marshall is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Learn more at reportforamerica.org. Contact her at at amarshall1@gannett.com.